Male found dead in vehicle at Lynnwood's Daleway Park

Multiple people were seen fleeing the area Tuesday afternoon, according to Lynnwood police.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — One male was found dead inside a vehicle at Lynnwood's Daleway Park following reports of shots fired Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives found several bullet casings in the parking lot, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

"Multiple people" were seen running from the area, according to the Lynnwood police.

The park is closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.