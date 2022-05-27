Lynnwood's Next Step Pregnancy Services vandalized

The center's security camera caught a lone vandal smashing several windows and spray painting threatening messages on Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — On Friday, cleanup continued at Lynnwood's Next Step Pregnancy Services after it was vandalized earlier in the week.

The center's security camera caught a lone vandal smashing several windows and spray painting threatening messages on Wednesday morning. Those messages included: "If abortion isn't safe, you aren't either."

Next Step Pregnancy Services Executive Director Heather Vazquez said the vandalism is "disheartening."

Vazquez believes the vandal was confused about what goes on inside the center.

"We're here every day, all day, doing what we do. They're confused about what really happens here, so I think they're just misinformed and I wish that they would kind of come in and spend time with us, ask us what we really do," Vazquez said.

The estimated cost to repair the damage is more than $5,000.

Lynnwood police are investigating. The FBI is aware of the incident.