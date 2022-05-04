70-year-old Lynnwood bystander killed in Daleway Park altercation between teens

The April 5 shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. and resulted in a brief lockdown at the nearby Cedar Park Christian School.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) is seeking a witness officers believe has not yet stepped forward to help solve the killing of 70-year-old Carl Bridgmon.

Bridgmon was killed on April 5 around 2:15 p.m. at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.

Around the time of his death, Bridgmon was in his vehicle when an altercation involving four teenagers took place.

At some point, the altercation apparently escalated into a shooting, and Bridgmon was struck by gunfire.

Officers found him in the driver's seat of his vehicle deceased from his injuries.

The shooting also resulted in the temporary lockdown of the nearby Cedar Park Christian School.

Two of the four teenagers have been identified and contacted, and the other two were seen fleeing the scene in a black sedan.

LPD said officers have identified, found and talked to numerous witnesses during their investigation to track down the suspect responsible for “this heinous crime.”

However, detectives said Tuesday that they believe there is an additional witness with important information who has not yet come forward.

LPD is also asking residents who live in the area of Daleway Park to check their surveillance cameras for images of a black sedan on April 5 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.