2 teens injured in shooting at Lynnwood park

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot at a park in Lynnwood Thursday night.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots being fired from a vehicle at Spruce Park on 36th Avenue West around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two teenage boys who had been shot.

Police said the victims were immediately taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The ages and current condition of the victims are currently unknown.

Investigators interviewed witnesses that were at the park. Police said 36th Avenue West would be closed throughout the night.

No other information about the shooting is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lynnwood police.

Thursday night’s shooting comes just a day after two other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on the 3500 block of 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood on Wednesday.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), several teens were walking on the sidewalk when a boy and a girl were hit by gunfire. The group of teens returned fire at the suspects in a vehicle.

Two nearby houses were also struck by gunfire.

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The teens involved in Wednesday’s shooting are believed to be between the ages of 15 and 17, according to SCSO. Deputies believe the incident is gang-related.

The SCSO believes a gold town car may be linked to Wednesday’s shooting. Deputies are asking anyone who spots the car pictured below to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.