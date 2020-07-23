Lynnwood police searching for burglary suspect who allegedly stabbed homeowner

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a homeowner during a burglary attempt near Daleway Park.
Police tweeted at 11:22 a.m. Thursday that officers are investigating what appears to be an interrupted burglary at a house on 60th Ave. W. near Daleway Park.
The suspect allegedly stabbed the homeowner and then took off. The homeowner's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
Police tweeted photos of the victim's bloody clothing.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.