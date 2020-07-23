Lynnwood police searching for burglary suspect who allegedly stabbed homeowner

The suspect allegedly stabbed the homeowner and then took off. The homeowner's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a homeowner during a burglary attempt near Daleway Park.

Police tweeted at 11:22 a.m. Thursday that officers are investigating what appears to be an interrupted burglary at a house on 60th Ave. W. near Daleway Park.

Police tweeted photos of the victim's bloody clothing.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Detectives are investigating what appears to be an interrupted daytime burglary at a house near Daleway Park on 60th Ave W. Suspect stabbed homeowner then fled. Homeowner’s injuries are fortunately not life-threatening. Pics are of victim’s shirt w/blood stain. pic.twitter.com/h5VeLgrQ9r — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) July 23, 2020