Caregiver arrested for allegedly raping elderly woman at Everett memory care facility

Everett police say an 81-year-old woman who was residing at an assisted living memory care facility was sexually assaulted by a male caregiver.

EVERETT, Wash. — A 30-year-old Lynnwood man is facing charges for allegedly raping one of the female residents in his care at an assisted living facility in Everett in the 4200 block of Colby Avenue.

Everett police said on the morning of Sept. 7, an employee of the facility believed an 81-year-old female resident had been sexually assaulted. That employee notified her supervisors, who then contacted police.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a sexual assault examination. The woman has dementia, Alzheimer's and speaks little English, according to police, and had no memory of anything that happened.

During the investigation, detectives obtained DNA swabs from two male caregivers on-duty the night of the assault. The results of the Washington State Crime Lab report showed strong support that one of the men, a 30-year-old from Lynnwood, was responsible, according to police.

Detectives arrested the man Tuesday and booked him into the Snohomish County Jail on a charge of second-degree rape. His identity has not been released.