Gas station employee shot, killed in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station employee was shot and killed Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a gas station near the intersection of 148th Street and Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect entered the store and shot the employee working inside. The employee died at the scene.

Detectives believe the suspect was attempting to rob the gas station. The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.