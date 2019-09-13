LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Longview School District bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence after completing two bus routes Thursday afternoon, police said.

Catherine L. Maccarone, 48, faces charges of DUI and two counts of reckless endangerment.

According to Longview police, someone called 911 around 4 p.m. Thursday to report a school bus driver who appeared to be intoxicated. Emergency dispatchers coordinated with the school district to get the driver to stop for police in the 2900 block of Nichols Boulevard.

Officers said they could smell an “obvious” odor of intoxicants coming from the driver, Maccarone. They arrested Maccarone and brought her to the Cowlitz County Jail.

There were no children on the bus during the arrest, but Maccarone had already completed two routes during the afternoon, police said.

Investigators are working to identify all the passengers who were on the bus.

Police said more charges against Maccarone are expected.

