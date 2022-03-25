Man charged for attacking woman at Seattle station faces assault charge for stabbing another

Alexander Jay allegedly stabbed a woman approximately 10 times while she was at a bus shelter, according to charging documents.

SEATTLE — The man accused of attacking a woman at a Seattle light rail station has also been charged with first-degree assault for allegedly stabbing another person at a bus stop the same day.

On March 2, Alexander Jay stabbed a woman approximately 10 times while she was at a bus shelter, according to charging documents. The victim was hospitalized for "a number of days."

Just minutes before the stabbing, Jay was searching for a knife at a nearby business, according to charging documents.

The stabbing occurred as a King County Metro bus approached to drop off and pick up passengers, according to charging documents. At least part of the attack was captured on surveillance video with audio. The bus driver can be heard working with others to ensure 911 was called, according to charging documents.

Officers arrested Jay on March 3 at First Avenue and Cherry Street - about half a mile from where the alleged assault occurred at the light rail station.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office, there have been seven cases involving Jay in the past five years. The most recent conviction was a residential burglary in Bellevue.

Records show Jay has been convicted of 20 crimes in the last two decades in California and Washington, including assault, theft, and burglary.

Jay remains in jail with a combined bail of $650,000.