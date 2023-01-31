Leader of drug trafficking ring sentenced to 15 years in prison

Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty in June 2022.

SEATTLE — The leader of a drug trafficking ring who had more than 30 kilos of meth, heroin and fentanyl pills on his Arlington property was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering and carrying a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

During the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour said the 15-year sentence was based on the “stunning size of the drug trafficking organization, and the amount of fentanyl and the death it is causing in our community.”

“Mr. Valdez-Sanudo led a violent ring of drug traffickers and buried kilos of meth, heroin, and fentanyl on his Arlington property, along with more than $300,000 cash – proceeds from the harm he spread across the community,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “This is a long prison sentence, but given the harm these drugs are doing in our community, it is the appropriate sanction.”

After a wire-tap investigation, members of the drug ring were indicted in December 2020. During the investigation, law enforcement seized around 143 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of heroin, more than 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 24 firearms and around $778,000.

Investigators found more than 27 kilos of meth, nearly six kilos of heroin and nearly two kilos of fentanyl pills on Valdez-Sanudo's Arlington property. They also found 10 firearms.