Lead suspect in custody in string of South Sound Jehovah's Witness hall arsons

There were a total of seven reported attacks dating back to March 19, 2018.

Editor's note: The above aerials of a fire at a Kingdom Hall in Yelm were taken August 2018.

The lead suspect in the investigation into a string of attacks on Jehovah's Witness halls in the South Sound is in custody.

The suspect has been charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm. He has not been charged for the arsons.

His trial is scheduled for May 23.

The investigation into the arsons continues.

There were a total of seven reported attacks dating back to March 19, 2018:

March 19, 2018: Two arson attacks - one at a Tumwater Kingdom Hall and the second at a Kingdom Hall on Cain Road in Olympia. Damage to both was minor, limited to the exterior structures.

May 15, 2018: An unknown suspect or suspects shot and struck a Kingdom Hall in Yelm with about 35 .223 rifle rounds, causing more than $10,000 in damage to the structure.

July 3, 2018: An arson completely destroyed the Olympia Kingdom Hall on Cain Road. This was the same Kingdom Hall that was damaged in the March 19 attack.

Aug. 8, 2018. A fire was set against the back fence at the rear of the Kingdom Hall in Yelm, but members were able to put the fire out. This fire caused minimal damage to the fence and a back wall of the Kingdom Hall. This was the same location where someone fired rifle rounds at it on May 15.

Dec. 7, 2018: An arson completely destroyed the Lacey Kingdom Hall on 6th Ave SE.

Aug. 13, 2019: A fire was set at the Puyallup Assembly Hall on 62nd Ave E., causing relatively minor damage to an outside wall and overhang.

The attacks may have been meant to send a message, the ATF announced in September.