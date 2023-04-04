x
Crime

Kitsap County man believed to have taken his 4 kids across state lines, violating court orders

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, the four children have not been seen in over a month.


KITSAP, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is searching for a man believed to have taken his four children across state lines, violating court orders.

KCSO believes the suspect, 37-year-old Joshua Susee, and his girlfriend took the four children; Archer, 10, Faylinn, 10, Ember, 6, and Hazel, 3, to Oregon.

The children have not been seen in over a month. 

According to KCSO, Hazel needs daily heart medication and may be in physical danger if she does not get it in time. Aside from the medication, law enforcement does not believe the children are in danger.

KCSO has a warrant for Susee's arrest for custodial interference. His bail is set at $1 million.

Below is a photo of the missing children.


Archer, Faylinn, Ember and Hazel Susee were reported missing over a month ago.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call 911, the KCSO at (360) 337-5736 or the Linn County Sheriff's Office at (541) 967-3950.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

