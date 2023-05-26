Sheriff’s department: Girlfriend allegedly lit house on fire after domestic dispute

No injuries have been reported, but the fire did spread to two vehicles.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — A domestic dispute led to suspected arson that destroyed a mobile home in the Prairie Ridge neighborhood of Bonney Lake on Friday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s department deputies and East Pierce Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire in the 22400 block of 127th Street East at about 5 a.m.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said there was a domestic incident between two people who don’t live at the home. The boyfriend in the relationship was fixing a vehicle for the people who live at the home, and his girlfriend was upset about that, Moss said.

The girlfriend visited the home Thursday night and again early Friday morning. Moss said she arrived Friday “pounding on the door,” and the occupants heard her say something like she was going to light the garage or house on fire.

A few minutes later, the occupants of the home heard a big boom. They went outside, and saw the house consumed by fire, according to Moss.

“When we looked outside the entire house was engulfed in flames,” said neighbor Rob Casto. “The smoke column was going up 100 feet in the air at that point.”

Firefighters took a defensive position, but the fire spread to two vehicles.

Casto said he heard several more explosions after the initial one. East Pierce Fire and Rescue said the explosion may have been a propane tank.

The entire inside of the home is destroyed, according to Moss.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire marshall was on scene Friday and will determine what started the fire.