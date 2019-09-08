LAKEWOOD, Wash — Lakewood residents mourned a well-known barbershop employee Thursday, who police believe was killed in a crime spree that included an attempted car theft and burglary.

“It’s terrible,” said Will Ball, a customer at J’s Barbershop. “It’s senseless. She had a huge heart.”

Police received a call around noon that a 57-year-old woman was unresponsive at a barbershop in the 9100 block of Veterans Drive. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers determined her death was suspicious, according to Lakewood police.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Two suspects, a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, were arrested.

The man is expected to be booked on murder, burglary, and assault charges.

The woman was booked on unrelated warrants while police continue to investigate her role in the murder, according to Lakewood police.

Those two suspects allegedly attempted to steal a car and break into a home around the time the barbershop employee was killed.

At 11:53 a.m., police received a call that a man tried to steal a car in the 9100 block of Highland Avenue Southwest, alleging he needed to take his girlfriend to the hospital. The man allegedly assaulted a 76-year-old with some cans and an air compressor. The 76-year-old tried to defend himself with a golf club. The suspects fled.

Eight minutes later another call came in about a burglary in the 8700 block of Highland Avenue Southwest. The burglary suspect matched the description in the attempted car theft, and he appeared to be armed with a machete. One of the victims got the suspect to leave. The suspect was last seen leaving the area attempting to get into cars.

The suspects were arrested shortly after.