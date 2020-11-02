LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police are investigating a deadly home invasion at an apartment complex in Lakewood.

According to police, two men with guns entered a residence at the Union Crest Apartments on the 14900 block of Union Avenue SW shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man heard the suspects talking with his 36-year-old daughter, and then heard a gunshot. The 36-year-old woman died at the scene.

Police said some electronics were missing from the home. Police are still searching for the suspects.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.