LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Members of the Korean American Coalition of Washington met with the Lakewood police chief in search of answers after a store owner was killed during an attempted robbery earlier this month.

A suspect has still not been arrested in the death of 59-year-old In Choe.

"I'd like to send the message to the mainstream community, please open your eyes to catch this bad guy," said Mike Park, who was at the meeting. "In terms of the Korean-American community, this is not the first victim of this year. Earlier this year, it happened in Everett and Puyallup. This is the third time a Korean American was killed during a robbery."

Choe was stabbed several times during an attempted robbery at McChord Mart on Oct. 14.

Police said the suspect was in the store for only 79 seconds before running away.

"I've known her for years, years. I just can't believe it happened" said Anthony Thompson, a frequent customer at McChord Mart.

"We do have some very promising leads that our detectives are following up on. That could take a couple of days, it could take a couple of weeks, or maybe months depending on how fruitful some of the leads are, but we are moving forward," said Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes. The sweatshirt has a "Disobey" brand logo on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood police.

