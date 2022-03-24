Pierce County Sheriff’s Department investigating ‘suspicious death’ near Lake Tapps

A woman died at the hospital after being shot near Lake Tapps early Thursday morning. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department called the shooting “suspicious.”

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating after a woman in her early 30s was shot and killed near Lake Tapps early Thursday morning.

According to PCSD Sergeant Darren Moss, deputies were called to the 19100 block of 60th St E just before 1:15 a.m. for the report of an accidental shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a woman on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Responding deputies gave the woman first aid until paramedics arrived and took the woman to the hospital where she later died.

Moss said two other people, a man and a woman, were in the street with the victim at the time of the incident. Moss said the shooting is being called a “suspicious death” due to the circumstances.

“Right now, our detectives and forensic investigators have been called out to investigate this incident to see if there’s not somebody at fault or responsible for this shooting,” said Moss.

Moss said detectives were questioning the other two people present at the time of the shooting. Investigators will then “determine if the shooting is a homicide, accidental shooting or something else,” according to Moss.

“Because it’s suspicious in circumstances, we’re calling out the homicide team just in case it is a homicide,” said Moss.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.