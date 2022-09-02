Shooting investigation underway in Lake Forest Park

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest outside an apartment complex in Lake Forest Park Tuesday night.

The shooting happened before 11 p.m. on the 2800 block of 195th St, which is just off Ballinger Way near 28th Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. Officers provided first aid, and the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in stable condition.

Police were still searching for a suspect and any evidence at the scene early Wednesday morning. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Officials said there was no danger to the public.

