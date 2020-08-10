2 murder suspects sought after woman’s body found near Lake Cushman

Rachell Roberts’ body was found off a Forest Service road near Lake Cushman on Oct. 2. The sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects in connection to the crime.

Police are searching for two people accused of kidnapping and murdering a woman and dumping her body near Lake Cushman.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a call Oct. 2 about a body off of U.S. Forest Service Road 24 near Highway 119. The woman was identified as Rachell Rene Roberts after an autopsy on Oct. 5.

Roberts was assaulted, and the medical examiner found evidence of suffocation, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It was apparent from the evidence at the scene that this was a homicide,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Law enforcement are still working to determine where Roberts was killed, but detectives do not believe the crime happened where Roberts was found, according to Mason County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy of Investigations Jason Dracobly.

Police believe one of the suspects rented a U-Haul van and used it to take Roberts’ body to the dump site. The U-Haul was found near the body.

The sheriff’s office has requested arrest warrants for kidnapping and murder for two suspects: Mathew Collett, 37, and Kylie Kadeen Craig, 28.

Collette is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds and bald with blue eyes. Craig is 5-foot-3 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and brownish-blond hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dracobly said police believe there was a connection between Roberts and the suspects, but they haven’t identified it yet.

The suspects are associated with a 2013 red Hyundai Elantra with Washington license plate BTX1364, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have information about the suspects’ whereabouts, call 911, Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 800-222-TIPS (8477), the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 427-9670 x313 or email Detective Mercado at amercado@co.mason.wa.us.