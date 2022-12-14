Police searching for one of twin brothers accused in death of Kenmore man

Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin are accused in the death of Sean Shay of Kenmore.

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police are searching for one of two twin brothers accused in the death of a Kenmore man in August.

Sean Shay, 36, was found unconscious in a parking lot on Aug. 30. He later died at the hospital.

The Lacey Police Department identified Nicholas VanDuren, 32, and his fraternal twin as suspects Tuesday. The other twin was taken into custody by Lacey PD on Wednesday morning.

Arrest warrants were issued for second-degree murder, according to police.

Nicholas has an ace of spades card tattoo on his right shoulder, according to police. He is believed to be driving a 2016 Ford Fusion with license plate CEJ9093.

Police responded to a hotel in the 100 block of College Street Southeast for a physical disturbance on Aug. 30 at about 9:26 p.m. Callers said there was a man lying in the parking lot behind the hotel.

Witnesses said two men involved in the disturbance left the scene in a gray Toyota Camry with temporary license plates.

Shay had head injuries and was taken to St. Peter Hospital, where he died.

VanDuren's whereabouts are unknown. If anyone sees him, they should not approach and should call 911.

If anyone has information about the case, contact Lacey police at (360) 459-4333 or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.