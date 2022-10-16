Lacey Police searching for estranged husband who kidnapped wife

Lacey PD said there is a protection order between the couple, and that the wife was taken by force by her estranged husband.

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped his estranged wife by force Sunday in violation of a protective order.

Washington State Patrol activated an Endangered Missing Person alert Sunday for Young Sook An on behalf of Lacey PD. Chae Kyong An, the victim's estranged husband, is said to have kidnapped the woman by force from her home.

Lacey PD said the suspect is driving a 2006 light blue Dodge Grand Caravan with the license plate #BFM5141.

The alert said the two were last seen just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Rossberg Street SE in Lacey, and police are concerned for the woman's safety.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or the occupants is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and not approach.