Charges dismissed against Lacey man who was suspected in 1990 Milwaukee murder

Larnell Washington had his case dismissed after a motion by the prosecution.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Lacey man who was arrested in February in connection to a 1990 murder out of Milwaukee has had his case dismissed.

Larnell Washington, 53, had a first-degree reckless homicide charge dismissed without prejudice Friday after a motion by the prosecution.

Milwaukee police detectives linked Washington to the murder of a woman who was shot and killed before being left in a driveway in 1990 through DNA evidence. Lacey police took Washington into custody in February, and he did not fight the extradition to Milwaukee to face the charge.

Washington has a young son and owned the Top Notch Lounge barbershop in Lacey, according to Scott Kampen, who owns a business next door to that barbershop.

Kampen said Washington’s business closed last year, but he remained in touch with Washington and considered him a friend.

“Helped him out whenever I could and he’d help me out,” said Kampen, “It’s a real shock to me to find there are charges from his past like that.”

According to court documents, DNA samples found on the murder victim’s body identified Washington and another man, Ronald Brelove.

Detectives said Brelove, also known as the “Graveyard Rapist,” has 36 felony convictions for armed robbery, rape, and murder.

However, Washington was released from all conditions of his bond and his case is now dismissed.

