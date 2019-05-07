Kitsap County detectives seized over $900,000 in narcotics and arrested a 45-year-old Bremerton man during a drug bust Wednesday.

"Our investigators continue to work tirelessly to disrupt these drug trafficking organizations,” Jon VanGesen, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and West Sound Narcotics Enforcement Team commander, said in a statement Friday. “This seizure will keep thousands of users quantities of narcotics from reaching our streets."

Police seized over nine pounds of methamphetamine, 13 pounds of black tar heroin, a half-pound of cocaine, suspected fentanyl pills, three firearms, and over $20,000 in cash.

The drug bust was prompted by information from residents who were concerned about suspected drug activity, according to the sheriff’s office. The narcotics were found during a search in the 4000 block of Country Lane Northwest, Bremerton, in unincorporated Kitsap County.

The operation was run by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit and WestNET, a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force.

The suspect was booked in Kitsap County Correctional Facility for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. His bail was set at $750,000.