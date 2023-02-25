Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for domestic violence

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, the case was immediately referred to the Bremerton Police Department.

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on Saturday on alleged misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

According to a press release from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), the deputy was arrested after an incident that happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

According to KCSO, the case was immediately referred to the Bremerton Police Department for investigation.

The suspect was booked into Kitsap County Jail. Their first court appearance will be on Monday.

According to KCSO, the deputy voluntarily surrendered all firearms, a county vehicle, sheriff's badge and commission card and was placed on administrative leave, "pending the outcome of the investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.