3 juveniles shot inside Kirkland home, police searching for suspect

Three males ages 5, 13 and 17 were shot while inside a Kirkland home Tuesday night. Investigators believe a suspect fired “several rounds” at the home from outside.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Two teenagers and a 5-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after they were shot while inside a Kirkland home late Tuesday night. Police are still searching for a suspect.

According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), officers responded to the 11700 block of NE 150th Place around 11 p.m. after 911 dispatchers received “multiple” reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered three male victims, ages 5, 13 and 17, had been shot while inside the residence. KPD spokesperson Sergeant Eric Karp said at least one suspect fired “several rounds” at the home from outside, then fled the area in a vehicle.

The KPD said the 5 and 17-year-olds are brothers, and the 13-year-old is a cousin. All of the victims were given medical aid and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A Harborview spokesperson said all three victims were in "satisfactory"condition and not in the ICU as of 6:30 a.m.

Kirkland police said the mother of two of the victims is the primary caregiver of all three boys. Investigators said there may have been a total of seven people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including the mother.

Detectives processed the scene for evidence and canvassed the area to try to identify any witnesses and see if other residences were struck. Karp said investigators believe “most, if not all, of the rounds, were fired at one specific residence.”

Karp told KING 5 early Wednesday morning it was still too early in the investigation to determine a possible motive for the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information, including neighbors who may have video evidence of the suspect, to email KPD Detective Haas at AHaas@kirklandwa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.