Armed suspects target couple trying to buy iPhone from online seller in SeaTac

The King County Sheriff's Office has tips for safely buying and selling goods using online marketplaces, after a frightening hold up in SeaTac.

SEATTLE — If you're looking for a holiday deal on Craigslist or another online marketplace, be careful. The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hold up in SeaTac involving a couple who just wanted to buy an iPhone.

The couple arrived at an intersection around 5 p.m. on Nov. 26, thinking they were meeting a seller whose online ad offered an iPhone for a good price, according to the sheriff’s office.

But the couple encountered a pair of suspects who pocketed $400 and pulled a gun on the victims, the sheriff’s office said.

When one of them started dialing 911, the suspects took off and have not been caught.

“If you're going to meet an online seller, make sure that you pick a place that's in public, think about your city halls, your libraries, any place where there will be people and cameras around,” said Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Meyer recommended doing a video chat with the seller first, or a phone call, something more than just texting.

And try to use electronic payment services like Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App, instead of handing over a wad of cash.