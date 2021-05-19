x
King County Sheriff deputies respond to shooting outside saloon in Maple Valley

The shooting was reported in the parking lot of the Red Dog Saloon in Maple Valley, but did not involve any customers, according to the saloon.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — King County Sheriff deputies are responding to a reported shooting outside the Red Dog Saloon in Maple Valley Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported outside the saloon, located at 18605 Renton Maple Valley Rd. SE, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Red Dog Saloon posted on its Facebook page at about 7:30 p.m. saying two cars pulled into the far end of their parking lot and one driver ended up shot. One driver allegedly ran into a telephone pole, according to the Facebook post. 

The King County Sheriff's Office said it remains an active scene and they will share more developments as detectives gather information. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.