King County deputy seriously injured in collision on state Route 2

The deputy was injured in a head-on collision east of Monroe. State Route 2 is closed at milepost 19 while the crash is investigated.

MONROE, Wash. — A King County deputy sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision east of Monroe Wednesday night.

The crash took place on state Route 2 near milepost 19. The road is currently shut down for what will likely be an "extended closure" while the crash is investigated, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver of the other vehicle is in custody for driving under the influence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.