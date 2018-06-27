King County Undersheriff Scott Somers recommended Tuesday a King County deputy be terminated after he was convicted of assault in Detroit.

Deputy Edward N. Hicks, 28, was found guilty of misdemeanor aggravated assault and felony misconduct in office for a 2016 incident when Hicks was an officer with Detroit Police.

“Our deputies must be held to the highest standards of professional conduct,” Somers said in a statement. “Any felony conviction automatically disqualifies an employee from holding any position within the King County Sheriff’s Office.”

King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht will decide if Hicks should be terminated.

The conviction stems from an incident in Michigan on August 30, 2016. Hicks and his partner were on patrol when they drove up to Deonta Stewart, and Hicks yelled for Stewart to stop.

Wayne County (Michigan) Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Stewart ran, but stopped and laid on the ground when he realized he was being chased. Worthy said Hicks punched Stewart in the face several times.

Worthy also claims Hicks tried to get the man to lie about his injuries.

King County Sheriff’s Office hired Hicks in February 2017 after a full background check. The Sheriff’s Office said Detroit police didn’t disclose Hicks was under internal investigation for assault when it requested Hicks’ personnel file.

However, Hicks was placed on administrative leave with King County Sheriff’s Office in December 2017 after the allegations came out. He was charged in Michigan a month later.

King County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue an internal review as to whether Hicks was truthful in interviews before he was hired.

