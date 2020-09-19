Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Auburn

A suspect was shot and is being treated by paramedics. The deputy was not hurt, officials said.

AUBURN, Wash. — King County Sheriff officials are investigating a shooting involving one of their deputies that happened Saturday afternoon.

A King County deputy was involved in the shooting that happened around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of 8th Avenue SE in Auburn.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but officials with the King County Sheriff's Office are working to gather more information.

KCSO on scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Auburn 500 BLK 8 AVE SE. Unknown status of the suspect at this time who is being treated by Medics. No deputies were hurt. I am en route to the scene and will update once I arrive. — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) September 19, 2020