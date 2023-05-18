King County deputy sees armed robbery in progress at 7-Eleven in Woodinville

Three of the four suspects are in custody. Authorities are still searching for the final suspect this morning.

WOODINVILLE, Wash — Three of four suspects are now in custody Thursday morning after a King County deputy witnessed an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Woodinville.

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said the deputy was in the area when he noticed suspects loading cash and cigarettes in a car. The robbery happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven along 13900 NE 175th in Woodinville.

Four suspects fled the convenience store, but three are in custody as of Thursday morning, according to KCSO.

King County air support and drones were scanning the area near the store to find the last suspect involved in the robbery.

Officials said a 76 gas station along the 16000 block of Redmond Way in Redmond was also targeted in an armed robbery early Thursday morning. The 76 store was robbed about 20 minutes before the Woodinville 7-Eleven was targeted, a spokesperson said.

Investigators have not said if the suspects are connected to both robberies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.