King County deputies refused to arrest man who later shot and killed mother, lawsuit says

Karin Riebe was shot and killed on Sept. 14, 2021 at her home, along with her dog.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The estate of an Auburn woman who allegedly was shot and killed by her son has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

According to a release from The Stritmatter Firm, Karin Riebe's adult son Shawn "experienced a severe mental health episode" in her home and pulled out a gun before loading it. Shawn threatened his mother with the gun and told her to leave her home.

According to the release, Karin, who still had Shawn living at home with her, called 911 out of fear for her safety. King County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the house and found Karin hiding behind a tree in the front yard. She was driven about 10 blocks away to a parking lot, where she spoke to the responding deputies.

The lawsuit said Karin told deputies information that would constitute probable cause for arresting Shawn under Washington's domestic violence laws. But the deputies said they could not arrest him since Karin "was not claiming a crime had occurred with her as the victim."

The deputies evaluated Shawn over the phone under the Involuntary Treatment Act (ITA). The act focuses solely on his mental health instead of the allegations of threats with a firearm made by his mother. Since Shawn declined mental health treatment or assistance, deputies told Karin they could not involuntarily detain him, the lawsuit detailed.

The lawsuit mentioned that a few months before the incident, House Bill 1310 had passed, which clarified when law enforcement officers in the state were permitted to use force. Sergeant Robert Nishimura allegedly cited this law in explaining to Karin why they could not arrest Shawn. Deputies told Karin to stay away from the house and allow the situation to "cool down," according to the lawsuit.

Deputies were called later that morning after neighbors reported screaming and things being thrown within the house while a woman, Karin, was hiding in the garage. The lawsuit said a deputy was responding to what had been deemed a domestic violence call by a dispatcher. The deputy was called off by Nishimura, who told the responding deputy to call Karin and tell her to leave the home.

Karin eventually left for several hours, before returning to her home at about 1:30 p.m., according to the lawsuit. About a minute later, Karin and her dog Henney were shot and killed by Shawn. Police said he fired 12 bullets at his mother and the pet in the garage of the home. A seven-hour standoff ensued before Shawn was in police custody.

The release said Shawn Riebe is currently in jail and awaiting trial.

A statement from Riebe's family was included in the release, which read in part:

"Our family is seeking justice for Karin, and to hold the King County Sheriff’s Office accountable for her death.

Karin was the best sister anyone could have. She was a kind, caring, loving person with a heart that was bigger than life itself. And she had the most infectious laugh!

Karin begged for help that day from the police, for both herself and her son Shawn. The police could have prevented her death, but they did not step up and protect her. She received nothing from them but ill-advised words.