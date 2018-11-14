The King County Council voted to restore funding to the Sheriff’s gang unit after a summer of deadly shootings near Burien and Skyway.

The vote was part of the 2019-2020 budget cycle and ends a lengthy discussion about funding positions. Two officers will be hired to help minimize gang activity.

Budget Committee Chair Dave Upthegrove says $1 million will be used for the hiring, training, and advancement of recruits. He also hopes the gang unit can serve as a pilot program for others, and lead to a regional task force.

“We hope to add a sergeant and a detective to the gang unit,” King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht said of the gang unit during a September press conference. “Their focus will be fighting crime, but also our gang unit will provide support to schools to help educate them on what gang behaviors are and what recruitment efforts are being made in the schools.”

