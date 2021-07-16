King County deputy catches catalytic converter thief in the act

The suspect had an electric saw out to cut off a catalytic converter from a car left on the side of SR 18 when the deputy found him.

AUBURN, Wash. — A King County Sheriff’s deputy caught a catalytic converter thief in the act this week while he was allegedly trying to steal the part from a car left on the side of the highway.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise across western Washington and the U.S. The precious metals inside the converters are expensive, and thieves sell the converters to recyclers.

The deputy was on routine patrol the morning of July 11 when he saw a jacked-up Hyundai on the side of State Route 18 near State Route 167 in Auburn. When he got closer, the deputy saw a man underneath the side of the Hyundai using an electric saw to cut off the catalytic converter, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy asked the suspect if he was trying to steal the catalytic converter, and the suspect told the deputy he was, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies contacted the owner of the Hyundai, she told them her car had broken down and she left it overnight.

Another catalytic converter was found on the floor of the suspect’s car during a search.

The suspect’s hydraulic jack, electric saw and blades were confiscated as evidence.

The suspect was arrested for investigation of theft in the second degree.

You’ll know if your catalytic converter is missing, because your car will be really loud when it starts.