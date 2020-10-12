King County hate crime streak not letting up with three more charged

Hate crime cases are soaring, a possible consequence of COVID-19. Many of the alleged attackers targeted people of color.

SEATTLE — A streak of hate crimes is not letting up in King County, with the prosecutor's office filing charges in three more cases just in the last week.

According to court documents, a woman and her husband were shopping at a Renton Safeway in September when a man in the checkout lanes started calling her the n-word.

When her husband tried to protect her, the suspect allegedly hurled racial slurs at him and punched him.

The suspect admitted what he had done and was “completely unapologetic about his words and actions,” saying his victims deserved the attack, according to court documents.

The prosecutor’s office said it’s filed 54 hate crime cases so far in 2020. Compare that to 38 last year and 30 in 2018.

“One really big pattern that we’re seeing is that a lot of the offenders of hate crimes are people who have mental health issues, substance abuse issues, and typically the people who have mental health issues and substance abuse issues are not getting help because of COVID,” said Leandra Craft the deputy prosecuting attorney and hate crime co-lead for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office during a November media briefing on the uptick in cases.

Many of those charged targeted people of color.

Last week, a suspect approached a Seattle Parks Department worker at Occidental Park, called him the n-word, spit on him, and tried to punch him, according to court documents.

And last Tuesday, a West Seattle woman allegedly called her neighbor a terrorist, a racial slur, and said “go back to your country,” before striking the victim in the head with a crockpot lid.

The alleged attackers in all three of these cases have been charged.