Woman accused of attempted kidnapping, assault wanted by King County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office is searching for a woman accused of attempting to kidnap a two-year-old boy after assaulting his mother at Angle Lake Park.

SEATAC, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is searching for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a two-year-old boy from Angle Lake Park in SeaTac after assaulting his mother.

On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect allegedly grabbed the two-year-old as he held his mother's hand and attempted to flee with him after throwing his mother, who is seven months pregnant, to the ground by her hair.

Bystanders rescued the boy and reunited him with his mother. The boy's mother was taken to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

The suspect left the park on foot and got on a metro bus. The suspect's identity and whereabouts are unknown, according to KCSO.