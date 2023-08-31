x
Crime

Kent police seeking public's help locating vehicle used in home invasion

Suspects in a home invasion were seen exiting a silver Hyundai Santa Fe without rear plates in Kent's West Hill neighborhood at around 4 a.m. Monday, police said.

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle reportedly used in a home invasion on Monday.

The suspects in a home invasion were seen exiting a silver Hyundai Santa Fe without rear plates in Kent's West Hill neighborhood at around 4 a.m. Monday, police said.

The suspects reportedly entered the home by breaking into the front door and pointing handguns at the residents while demanding money.

The suspects were described as men around 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves. Police said one of the suspects may have been wearing red pants.

The suspects were seen fleeing from the home in the Hyundai.

Kent police are investigating if the suspects were also involved in another home invasion in East Hill around half an hour later. Police said the suspects kicked in the front door and pointed a gun at the homeowner but fled when an alarm went off.

Kent police ask anyone with information about the vehicle's whereabouts to call 911. Tips can also be submitted at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov and 253-856-5808.

NEWS RELEASE-ADDITIONAL SUSPECT VEHICLE INFORMATION-NEWS RELEASE A continuation to the below News Release requesting the public's assistance---please view the below video of the Home Invasion suspects exiting their get a way vehicle prior to the robbery. If you have information about this vehicle: Call 911 KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov Tips to 253-856-5808 refer to case #23-11524 Do not enter or approach the vehicle

Posted by Kent Police Department on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

