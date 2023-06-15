Kent police seek public's help after 8-year-old boy shot with family in car

Kent police are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT, Wash — An 8-year-old boy was shot in Kent on Monday, and police are seeking the public's help in tracking down the suspect.

In a Facebook post, the Kent Police Department (KPD) said an 8-year-old Auburn boy was in the car with his mother, a toddler and a baby when he was shot around 5:30 p.m. The boy is currently in the hospital, but the KPD said he "thankfully is recovering from his wounds."

The KPD said the shooting began at 108th Avenue SE and SE 240th Street before the suspect followed the victim's vehicle northbound on 108th Avenue SE. The suspect eventually followed the victim westbound from SE 236th Street to 104th Avenue SE, where the shooter's vehicle was last seen.

The department said it is looking for all tips "including any photos or videos taken of the activity that occurred near SE 236th and 104th Avenue SE."

Tips for the KPD can be submitted through the tip line phone number, 253-856-5808, or through emailing KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.