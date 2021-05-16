Kent police investigating fatal shooting at hookah lounge

Two people were shot inside the Lux Hookah Lounge one person died.

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred inside the Lux Hookah Lounge overnight Saturday.

A 28-year-old male from Auburn died from "numerous gunshot wounds."

A 23-year-old Kent man was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.

Police are now trying to identify the suspect, after people at the lounge declined to provide information about what happened, including the second victim.

The person who called 911 provided limited information and hung up without answering questions, according to police.