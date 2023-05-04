Kent man pleads not guilty to allegedly stalking, attempting to kill homeless women

James-David Joseph Algarin was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder last month following a year-long investigation.

KENT, Wash. — James-David Joseph Algarin pled not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Thursday after he was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stalking two homeless women before shooting them last year.

Algarin is facing two counts of first-degree attempted murder, both counts including a firearm enhancement. Algarin will remain in custody on a $1.5 million bail.

Algarin's next hearing is scheduled for May 22nd.

Algarin was arrested at Sea-Tac International Airport on April 20, 2023, following a year-long investigation.

According to court documents, investigators were able to use surveillance video, phone data and witness statements to identify Algarin as the suspect in two separate shootings that occurred on the night of April 14, 2022.

The documents said detectives were not initially able to gain access to Algarin’s phone, which prolonged the investigation. Once accessed, investigators said they were able to use location data to place Algarin at the crime scene.

The court documents also revealed text messages Algarin allegedly sent including "time for a murder" and "less homeless ppl."

Investigators said they believe Algarin went to his home between the first and second shooting to obtain his AR-15.

At the time, one of the victims was not expected to survive her injuries but did later recover. The documents said she sustained devastating long-lasting injuries.