Man charged in drive-by Fourth of July shooting that injured teen in Federal Way

Prosecutors say the suspect fired shots out of the car after someone yelled at the car to slow down.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Kent man has been charged in a drive-by shooting that critically injured a teen on the Fourth of July in Federal Way.

King County prosecutors charged Sir Antonio-Patrick Agee, II, 19, with first-degree assault Thursday.

Prosecutors asked that bail remains at $2 million, which was set at Agee’s first appearance because it reflects “the danger” Agee poses if he is released.

The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood as a group of people were lighting off fireworks at about 10 p.m.

Agee and two other people were driving through the neighborhood when a witness said someone yelled at the car to slow down because there were children present.

Investigators said Agee, who was riding in the backseat of the car, swore at the witness and fired several shots out the window.

One of the shots hit the 19-year-old victim in the head, and another round went through the bedroom window of a 12-year-old. A number of people were within feet of the victim during the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Officers who were in the area spotted a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle and pulled it over. During the traffic stop, officers saw a handgun in the backseat.

The driver of the car said that while she was driving, she heard a woman yell something at them and then Agee or the other passenger yelled something back. The driver said she heard fireworks but not gunshots.