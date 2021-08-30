Kenmore police search for homicide suspect

KENMORE, Wash. — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in Kenmore Sunday night.
The Kenmore Police Department tweeted about the shooting near the intersection of NE 149th Pl and 72nd Pl NE just before 9:30 p.m.
A police K9 was called to the scene to try and track a suspect, but police said a suspect was not located. No suspect description has been provided at this time.
Kenmore police do not believe the suspect is in the area of the shooting and said, “there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood.”
No information about the victim has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenmore Police Department at 206-296-3311.