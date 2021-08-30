Kenmore police search for homicide suspect

Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a person was shot and killed in Kenmore Sunday night.

The Kenmore Police Department tweeted about the shooting near the intersection of NE 149th Pl and 72nd Pl NE just before 9:30 p.m.

A police K9 was called to the scene to try and track a suspect, but police said a suspect was not located. No suspect description has been provided at this time.

Kenmore police do not believe the suspect is in the area of the shooting and said, “there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood.”

A car from the shooting scene here in Kenmore was just towed from the scene. This happened at a home near 72nd PL NE and NE 149th PL. One person is dead and police are looking for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/mfXS5mbGbZ — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) August 30, 2021

No information about the victim has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenmore Police Department at 206-296-3311.