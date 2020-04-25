KING COUNTY, Wash. — Law enforcement in South King County are working together to come up with a regional emphasis plan following at least five shootings in just five days.

A shooting in Tukwila and one in SeaTac are being investigated as homicides.

Police in Burien are also investigating two shootings. On Monday a teenager was shot near Southern Heights Park and taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Then on Tuesday a man, 35, was taken to the hospital after he was shot on South 152nd Street in Burien.

For the next several weeks Burien police will have high visibility patrols in neighborhoods to tackle the violent crime issue.

A spokesperson for the King County Sheriff's Office said the shootings have become a regional problem.

Auburn police are also investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night.