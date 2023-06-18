Juvenile shot after altercation in Tukwila in critical condition

Police said an altercation took place between the juvenile and another person, after which they shot the victim.

TUKWILA, Wash. — A juvenile is in critical condition after he was shot following an altercation with another person in Tukwila, according to Tukwila police.

Police did not provide the victim's age, just that they are a juvenile male.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday the juvenile was shot at a bus stop near the corner of 42nd Avenue South and South 144th Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the shooting is not believed to be random. Based on the initial investigation an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect after which the suspect shot the victim.

Major crimes unit detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email the Tukwila Police Department at tips@tukwilawa.gov or call them at (206)-241-2121.

