MOUNT VERNON, Washington — Jurors are still deliberating the fate of a gang member accused of attempting to kill Mount Vernon police officer Michael “Mick” McClaughry in December 2016. Wednesday was the first day of deliberations.

Ernesto Rivas, 47, is accused of shooting McClaughry in the head in 2016 as he knocked on Rivas’ door to get information about a gang shooting that happened earlier in the day. The bullet hit McClaughry in the head and left him blind.

On Wednesday, the jury sent the judge a question asking if they could have an index or an inventory of all of the evidence admitted in the case.

The defense objected and the judge said no to the request.

There was quite a bit of evidence presented throughout the three-week trial. The jury's question could be an indication they are looking very closely at all the evidence and that a verdict could take longer than many had originally thought.

Prosecutors pointed to Facebook messages and phone calls with police negotiators where Rivas all but confessed to the shooting. However, defense attorneys said that was merely "bravado."

Defense attorneys argued another gang member who was also in the house at that time pulled the trigger.

Rivas faces several other charges in addition to the attempted first-degree murder charge which could be complicating the deliberation process.

If convicted of attempted murder, Rivas faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Deliberations will continue Thursday morning.

