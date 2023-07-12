Jury reaches verdict in trial of slain Olympia woman

Ginger Grover, 41, was reported missing by her father on July 31, 2018.

TACOMA, Wash. — The jury reached a verdict Wednesday in the trial of Michael Eugene Beauchamp, who is accused of killing Ginger Grover in 2018.

Beauchamp was charged with first-degree murder in 2020. The verdict is expected to be announced at 1:30 p.m.

Her father said she used to "run with a bad crowd" and thought she could have been a "target" because she had information on a crime that occurred in Thurston County.

Her father said she used to “run with a bad crowd” and thought she could have been a “target” because she had information on a crime that occurred in Thurston County.

According to court documents, Grover knew Beauchamp and was an accomplice in an arson and burglary case in Thurston County. Beauchamp was later convicted in the case.

Grover’s remains were found by a construction crew on Sept. 13, 2018, in a wooded lot near Puyallup. The medical examiner determined Grover was shot in the pelvis and died from the injury.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Beauchamp’s residence on Oct. 8, 2018, and found blood splatter throughout Beauchamp’s bedroom, detached garage and in a truck at his residence, according to the documents.

According to witness statements, Beauchamp had said Grover “rolled on him” and he had to “make her disappear.”

Investigators believe Grover was killed shortly after the Thurston County burglary and arson.