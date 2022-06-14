Juanita High School student charged with felony harassment, bail increased to $200,000

Bail was increased to $200,000 for Salomon Bernardo Levin "based on the likelihood that the defendant will commit a violent offense."

KIRKLAND, Wash. — An 18-year-old student at Kirkland's Juanita High School was charged with two counts of felony harassment Tuesday after prosecutors allege he made a threatening post on Instagram over the weekend.

Bail was also increased to $200,000 for Salomon Bernardo Levin "based on the likelihood that the defendant will commit a violent offense," prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

"Based on the defendant's statements to students and law enforcement, it's obvious that he poses an extreme risk to the named victims, other students, school employees, and the general public," prosecutors wrote.

On Sunday, June 12, a student reported that Levin was posting concerning comments on Instagram and made direct threats through Instagram's direct messaging system, according to charging documents.

Levin posted an Instagram story that referenced the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas school. Shortly after Levin posted the message, NORCOM dispatch received 55 calls for service reporting concerns or fear over the post and direct messages, according to charging documents.

An officer talked with four students who attend Juanita High School or Lake Washington High School who exchanged messages with Levin shortly after the initial post. All four told the officer the post and direct messages made them feel unsafe or fearful.

Levin's father agreed to bring his son to the police station. When Levin arrived, he told police he had been bullied and people tried to "damage his 'reputation and vast popularity,'" according to charging documents. He also said he "had enough" and posted the story with the intention of scaring people "into being nice to him and 'silence them into submission.'"

Levin confirmed the posts were his.

Levin was booked into Kirkland Jail.