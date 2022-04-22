WATCH LIVE: Jordan Bowers sentenced on charges unrelated to daughter’s disappearance

The mother of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges. The charges are not related to Oakley's disappearance.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. — Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson, was sentenced to 20 months in prison Friday for two counts of child endangerment with a controlled substance.

Bowers pleaded guilty to the charges in Grays Harbor Superior Court after she initially pleaded not guilty on April 8. The charges are not related to Oakley's disappearance.

Andrew Carlson, the father of Oakley, was sentenced to 12 months in prison in late March. He pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment with a controlled substance on March 14.

Due to her past criminal history, Bowers faced a longer sentence than Andrew Carlson, who had no previous criminal history. He is eligible for early release as soon as August 2022.

UPDATE: Judge Katherine Svoboda sentenced Jordan Bowers to 20 months. That’s longer that the 15 month sentence prosecutors and defense had negotiated. #OakleyCarlson pic.twitter.com/x4NOnz3ra8 — Drew Mikkelsen (@drewmikkelsenk5) April 22, 2022

Under the endangerment charges, both Bowers and Andrew Carlson were accused of knowingly or intentionally permitting two of their dependent children to be exposed to, ingest, inhale, or have contact with methamphetamine. According to court documents, Oakley's siblings had "extremely high" levels of methamphetamine in their systems, suggesting they had either been exposed to the drug or may have ingested it.

Neither Andrew Carlson nor Bowers have been charged in relation to Oakley’s disappearance. She was last seen alive on Feb. 10, 2021.

Police started looking for Oakley in December 2021 when a school principal called and requested a welfare check. The Oakville Elementary School principal called the police after one of Oakley’s siblings told her at a sleepover that “Oakley is no more,” according to court documents.

Investigators said Oakley wasn’t seen during the welfare check and both Bowers and Carlson were uncooperative.

During a search of the family’s home, police found toys and clothing for all kids, except Oakley. They also found blood on blinds at the home and the front door. Investigators searched the family’s 300-acre property but didn’t find Oakley.