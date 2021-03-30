Two JBLM soldiers accused of kidnapping pizza delivery driver

One of the soldiers told investigators they were looking for "someone to rob," according to the Olympia Police Department.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two active-duty soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord face multiple criminal charges for allegedly kidnapping a Domino’s Pizza delivery man Sunday.

According to the Olympia Police Department, Daniel Cano-Real, 19, told investigators that he and John Medina, 20, were driving around the city's neighborhoods late Saturday night looking for someone to rob.

Police said Cano-Real confessed to forcing a 19-year-old pizza delivery man into their car, at gunpoint.

About 30 minutes later Olympia police said an officer found the delivery man zip-tied in the backseat after pulling over the car.

An officer said he spotted the car driving the wrong way on State Avenue, a one-way street in downtown Olympia.

The victim had a stab wound and red marks around his hands, but was not seriously injured.