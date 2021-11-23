Italy frees man convicted of 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher

The only person convicted in the case that involved Amanda Knox was freed after serving most of his 16-year sentence.

ROME, Metropolitan City of Rome — The only person convicted in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher was freed after serving most of his 16-year prison sentence.

Rudy Guede’s planned Jan. 4 release was moved up a few weeks by a judge and he was freed on Tuesday, attorney Fabrizio Ballarini told multiple Italian news agencies.

The murder of Kercher gained international notoriety after Kercher's roommate, Seattle resident Amanda Knox, Knox's then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito and Ivorian-born Guede were accused of killing Kercher on Nov. 1, 2007 in the university city of Perugia.

Knox and Sollecito were initially convicted but Italy’s highest court threw out the convictions in 2015 after a series of flip-flop decisions.

Guede has denied killing Kercher.